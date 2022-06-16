  • EUR/CHF came under intense selling pressure in reaction to the SNB’s surprise 50 bps rate hike.
  • Stronger USD weighed on the shared currency and further exerted some pressure on the cross.
  • Acceptance below the 1.0200 round figure would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.

The EUR/CHF cross witnessed aggressive selling during the early European session and plunged nearly 250 pips from the daily high in reaction to a surprise hawkish shift by the Swiss National Bank. The cross was last seen trading below the 1.0200 mark, just a few pips above a two-month low touched in the last hour.

The SNB stunned investors with a 50 bps rate hike and left the door open for further rate hikes to counter rising inflationary pressures. This, in turn, provided a strong boost to the Swiss franc and exerted heavy downward pressure on the EUR/CHF cross. The downward trajectory accelerated further after the SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan - in the post-meeting press conference - said that the Swiss franc was no longer highly valued because of the recent depreciation.

On the other hand, the shared currency was pressured by resurgent US dollar demand and nervousness over fragmentation risks. It is worth recalling that the European Central Bank on Wednesday deliver any new measures to support highly indebted nations in the bloc. The ECB issued an underwhelming statement that it would apply flexibility to reinvestments of the PEPP. This further weighed on the euro and contributed to the heavily offered tone surrounding the EUR/CHF cross.

With the latest leg down, spot prices now seem to have confirmed a near-term bearish breakdown through the 1.0230 horizontal support. Acceptance below the 1.0200 round figure will reaffirm the negative bias and pave the way for a further depreciating move. The EUR/CHF cross could then accelerate the slide towards challenging the 1.0100 psychological mark.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/CHF

Overview
Today last price 1.0196
Today Daily Change -0.0188
Today Daily Change % -1.81
Today daily open 1.0384
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0343
Daily SMA50 1.0317
Daily SMA100 1.0325
Daily SMA200 1.0445
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0479
Previous Daily Low 1.038
Previous Weekly High 1.0514
Previous Weekly Low 1.0308
Previous Monthly High 1.0516
Previous Monthly Low 1.0228
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0418
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0441
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.035
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0316
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0251
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0448
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0513
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0547

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2100 ahead of BOE rate decision

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2100 ahead of BOE rate decision

GBP/USD extends the sell-off below 1.2100 in early European trading, as the US dollar rebounds firmly amid souring risk sentiment. Investors brace for the BOE interest rate decision, with a 25 bps hike priced in. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD falls below 1.0400 amid US dollar rebound

EUR/USD falls below 1.0400 amid US dollar rebound

EUR/USD is dropping below 1.0400 as the US dollar stages a solid comeback amid a souring market mood. The Fed-driven market cheer fades, as the longer-dated Treasury yields see a renewed uptick. Eurozone final inflation eyed. 

EUR/USD News

Gold Price slides below $1,848 hurdle as sluggish yields underpin USD rebound

Gold Price slides below $1,848 hurdle as sluggish yields underpin USD rebound

Gold Price (XAUUSD) fades the Fed-inspired recovery as it retreats to $1,830 ahead of Thursday’s European session. The yellow metal rallied the most in a month the previous day after the Federal Reserve (Fed) roiled the markets.

Gold News

Ethereum price bottom is near, says analyst who predicted the 2018 bear market

Ethereum price bottom is near, says analyst who predicted the 2018 bear market

The cryptocurrency analyst known for accurately predicting crypto bear markets believes Ethereum is close to printing cycle lows. Analysts believe Ethereum price could continue to plummet lower. 

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures