EUR/CHF completes a large topping structure, support awaits at 1.0679 – Credit Suisse

EUR/CHF closed beneath the lower end of the neutral range at 1.01725/22 on Thursday, completing a large top, which is ideally reinforced by a weekly close today. Analysts at Credit Suisse look for further weakness to unfold and see the next support at the 200-day average at 1.0679.
Key quotes
“EUR/CHF saw a strong break of the lower end of the broad range at 1.0725/22, completing a large top to shift our bias to the downside, which is ideally reinforced by a weekly close.”
“With daily MACD momentum now also clearly pointing lower, we see support initially at 1.0702/00, then 1.0689/88, ahead of the 200-day average at 1.0679. Whilst we would expect this to hold at first, below can see support next at 1.0650, ahead of the low of July and psychological inflection point at 1.0607/00. Beyond here would see support next at the 78.6% retracement of the May/June surge at 1.0593, ahead of the ‘measured top objective’ seen at 1.0580.”
“Resistance in contrast is seen initially at 1.0712, the back at the “neckline” to the top at 1.0733/36, where we would expect to see fresh sellers. Removal of here though would instead see a move back to 1.0750, above which would see a minor base complete to negate the top and suggest further upside.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
