TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/CAD Price Forecast: Seem poised to retest multi-year top, around 1.6400

  • EUR/CAD extends the overnight breakout momentum above the 50% Fibo. retracement level.
  • The technical setup favors bulls and backs the case for a further near-term appreciating move.
  • Dips towards the 1.6270 area could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain cushioned.
EUR/CAD Price Forecast: Seem poised to retest multi-year top, around 1.6400
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The EUR/CAD cross is seen building on its recent bounce from the 1.6170-1.6175 area, or a three-week low touched last Friday, and gaining traction for the second straight day. This also marks the third day of a positive move in the previous four and lifts spot prices beyond the 1.6300 round figure, to a one-week top during the Asian session on Wednesday.

From a technical perspective, the overnight breakout through the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent pullback from the 1.6400 mark, or the highest level since April 2009, touched earlier this month, could be seen as a key trigger for bulls. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining positive traction and back the case for a further appreciating move for the EUR/CAD pair.

Some follow-through buying beyond the 61.8% Fibo. retracement level, around the 1.6315 region, will reaffirm the constructive outlook and pave the way for a move towards the next relevant hurdle near mid-1.6300s. The momentum could extend further beyond the 1.6370-1.6375 horizontal resistance and allow the EUR/CAD cross to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 1.6400 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, weakness below the 50% Fibo. retracement level could attract some buyers near the 1.6270 zone and find decent support around the 1.6250-1.6245 region. This is followed by the 1.6220 region, or the overnight swing low, and the weekly trough, around the 1.6200 mark, which, if broken decisively, might negate the positive setup and shift the bias in favor of the EUR/CAD bears.

EUR/CAD 4-hour chart

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.11%-0.21%-0.33%-0.06%-0.47%0.06%-0.15%
EUR0.11%-0.05%-0.25%0.04%-0.32%0.14%-0.04%
GBP0.21%0.05%-0.18%0.13%-0.26%0.17%0.07%
JPY0.33%0.25%0.18%0.25%-0.13%0.23%0.28%
CAD0.06%-0.04%-0.13%-0.25%-0.41%0.04%-0.06%
AUD0.47%0.32%0.26%0.13%0.41%0.43%0.33%
NZD-0.06%-0.14%-0.17%-0.23%-0.04%-0.43%-0.10%
CHF0.15%0.04%-0.07%-0.28%0.06%-0.33%0.10%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD gains ground above 1.1600 amid US Dollar softness

EUR/USD gains ground above 1.1600 amid US Dollar softness

EUR/USD gains ground above 1.1600 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays under moderate selling pressure, extending the previous decline-led by increased Fed wagers on two interest rate cuts this year and renewed US-China trade tensions. Eurozone data and central bank talks are awaited. 

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3350, awaits BoE/ Fed speakers

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3350, awaits BoE/ Fed speakers

GBP/USD recovers its losses registered in the previous two successive sessions, recapturing 1.3350 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar declines on the increased likelihood of two rate cuts by the Federal Reserve by the year-end. Focus now remains on speeches by BoE and Fed policymakers. 

Gold approaches $4,200; seems poised to extend record-setting run

Gold approaches $4,200; seems poised to extend record-setting run

Gold continues scaling new record highs through the Asian session, and seems poised to conquer the $4,200 round figure amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Investors remain worried about economic risks stemming from the protracted Russia-Ukraine war, fresh US-China trade tensions, and a prolonged US government shutdown. These has been a key factors driving safe-haven flows towards the bullion amid dovish Fed expectations.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple pause recovery near key technical barriers

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple pause recovery near key technical barriers

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple paused their recovery as these major cryptos faced resistance at key technical levels. The short-term sentiment remains mixed with traders closely watching whether the top three cryptocurrencies can sustain their recovery momentum or face renewed selling pressure near their respective technical barriers.

Silver takes the stage as markets lose faith in policy clarity

Silver takes the stage as markets lose faith in policy clarity

For weeks the spotlight has belonged to gold. The yellow metal’s surge through the $4,000 mark became the headline symbol of a world seeking shelter from political paralysis and monetary confusion. But as traders lock in profits on Gold’s record run, a quieter rotation is underway — into silver.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple pause recovery near key technical barriers

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple pause recovery near key technical barriers

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) paused their recovery as these major cryptos faced resistance at key technical levels. The short-term sentiment remains mixed with traders closely watching whether the top three cryptocurrencies can sustain their recovery momentum or face renewed selling pressure near their technical barriers.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers