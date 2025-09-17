EUR/CAD gathers strength above 1.6300 ahead of BoC rate decision

- EUR/CAD strengthens to near 1.6305 in Wednesday’s early European session.
- The BoC is widely expected to deliver a 25 bps rate cut on Wednesday.
- ECB policymakers see no reason to cut rates for now.
The EUR/CAD cross gathers strength to around 1.6305 during the early European session on Wednesday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) edges higher against the Euro (EUR) as the Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to resume interest-rate cuts later on Wednesday. On the Euro front, the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde is scheduled to speak.
The BoC has held its key rate at 2.75% steady for three consecutive meetings, despite trade tensions with the US and ongoing inflation concerns. The Canadian central bank is anticipated to lower its policy rate to 2.5% from 2.75% at the September meeting.
According to a Reuters poll last week, over 80% of economists expect the BoC to reduce interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), with many expecting at least one more cut before the end of the year. Traders will closely monitor the BoC Press Conference about how far the easing cycle will eventually extend. The dovish tone of the Canadian central bank could exert some selling pressure on the CAD and create a tailwind for the cross.
The ECB left interest rates unchanged at its September policy meeting last week. The central bank last cut rates in June, bringing rates further down from last year’s record high of 4.0%. Traders raise bets that the ECB is done cutting rates, which could underpin the shared currency in the near term.
ECB Governing Council members Martins Kazaks and Gediminas Simkus said on Tuesday that interest rates don’t need to be cut further right now, though neither of them ruled out an eventual move.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds near 1.3650 after UK CPI data, focus shifts to Fed
GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.3650 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling fails to find any inspiration from mostly in-line with estimates UK CPI inflation data for August. Meanwhile, the US Dollar pauses its downtrend ahead of the all-important Fed policy outcome.
EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.1850 ahead of Fed policy announcements
EUR/USD holds its retreat near 1.1850 in the European session on Wednesday. A cautious market mood and the US Dollar's downside consolidations weigh on the pair as traders refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the critical Federal Reserve policy announcements.
Gold sticks to modest losses below record high amid firmer USD, ahead of Fed
Gold drifts lower during the Asian session on Wednesday following the previous day's failure to find acceptance above the $3,700 mark, and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day winning streak to the all-time peak. The US Dollar stages a modest bounce from its lowest level since early July amid some repositioning trade ahead of the crucial FOMC rate decision, and exerts some pressure on the precious metal.
Fed rate decision could spark volatility in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple could face heightened volatility this week as markets brace for the Federal Reserve’s rate decision announcement on Wednesday. BTC is closing above a key resistance level, ETH is holding firm at support, and XRP is rebounding from critical levels as traders await the next decisive move.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.