EUR/CAD appreciates to near 1.6200 despite risk-off mood

EUR/CAD extends its gains for the third successive day, trading around 1.6200 during the European hours on Tuesday. The currency cross advances as the Euro (EUR) strengthens against its peers despite heightened risk aversion, largely driven by a weaker US Dollar (USD) amid the US–Greenland issue.

However, the upside of the Euro could be restrained as easing Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) strengthens expectations that European Central Bank’s (ECB) interest rates will stay on hold for a prolonged period. The ECB has signaled a steady policy path, with no near-term discussion on further rate changes if current economic projections remain intact.

Eurozone HICP inflation slowed to 1.9% YoY in December 2025 from 2.1% in November, slightly below the preliminary 2.0% estimate, marking the first sub-2% reading since May. Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, eased to 2.3%, the lowest in four months.

The EUR/CAD cross may further rise as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) may face challenges amid lower Oil prices, reflecting Canada’s position as the largest crude exporter to the United States (US). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude edges lower after two sessions of gains, trading near $58.80 per barrel at the time of writing. Oil prices remain under pressure as escalating US–EU frictions cloud the outlook for global demand.

The headline inflation rate in Canada rose to 2.4% in December of 2025 from 2.2% in the previous month, the highest in three months, and firmly above market expectations that the rate would remain unchanged. The result contrasted slightly with the Bank of Canada's (BoC) expectations that CPI inflation would remain around the 2% threshold in the near-term, which left the policy outlook mixed.