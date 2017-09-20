EUR BoP: Equity inflows highest since crisis - Nomura

Foreign investors accelerated their investment in euro area equities to the highest level since the financial crisis in July, notes the research team at Nomura.

Key Quotes

“Even though high frequency data suggest a slowdown, foreign demand for euro area equities stayed strong in July. Euro area investors were also major net buyers of foreign equities and LT bonds, which offset the positive impact of foreign flows into euro area equities. However, as the euro area still has a robust current account surplus, the mid-term flow picture is more EUR supportive.”