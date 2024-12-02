- EUR/AUD remains pressured below 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, holding above 1.6200 for four consecutive days.
- Break above 1.6252 could target 1.6300, with 1.6372 (SMA confluence) as the next resistance zone.
- Downside risk remains intact, with support seen at 1.6159 and major support at 1.5966 if the pair dips below 1.6200.
The EUR/AUD pair remains pressured, yet buyers trimmed some of its earlier losses with the pair hitting a daily low of 1.6159. At the time of writing, the cross-pair trades at 1.6216, down by just 0.12%.
EUR/AUD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/AUD consolidates above 1.6200 for the fourth straight day, and despite trading below the 50, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), the pair is neutrally biased.
If EUR/AUD climbs past the 50-day SMA of 1.6252, buyers could challenge the 1.6300 figure. A breach of the latter will expose the confluence of the 100 and 200-day SMAs at 1.6372 before aiming toward 1.6400.
On the other hand, the RBA’s restrictive monetary policy stance favors the downside of EUR/AUD. Therefore, if EUR/AUD drops below 1.6200, the first support would be a December 2 low of 1.6159. On further weakness, the next stop would be major support at the November 22 swing low of 1.5966
EUR/AUD Price Chart – Daily
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.00%
|-0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|EUR
|-0.00%
|-0.01%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|GBP
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|-0.04%
|0.02%
|JPY
|0.00%
|0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.05%
|-0.07%
|-0.00%
|CAD
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.03%
|0.03%
|AUD
|0.03%
|0.03%
|0.03%
|0.05%
|0.02%
|-0.02%
|0.05%
|NZD
|0.05%
|0.05%
|0.04%
|0.07%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.06%
|CHF
|-0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further losses appear on the cards
AUD/USD experienced a sharp sell-off, breaking below the 0.6500 support level to hit multi-day lows and approach the November bottom near the 0.6430 zone, driven by renewed strength in the Greenback.
EUR/USD: Gains remain capped by 1.0600
The renewed strong demand for the US Dollar, combined with political concerns in France, weighed on the European currency, pushing EUR/USD below the 1.0500 support level once again on Monday.
Gold hovers around $2,640 without directional strength
Gold starts the new week on the back foot and trades below $2,650. The renewed US Dollar strength and the recovery seen in the US Treasury bond yields don't allow the pair to stage a rebound despite the risk-averse market atmosphere.
MicroStrategy, MARA add to their holdings amid Bitcoin's quest for new all-time high
MicroStrategy continued its aggressive Bitcoin purchase on Monday after it announced the acquisition of 15,400 BTC at an average purchasing price of $95,976 per token.
Trump warns BRICS over Dollar rival plans
Donald Trump, the incoming U.S. President, has issued a strong warning to BRICS nations over their plans to challenge the dominance of the U.S. dollar in global trade.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.