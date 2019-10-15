EU mulls new emergency summit to 'get Brexit deal done' - BBC

European Union's (EU) internal talk is focusing now on a possible "holding pattern statement" which would acknowledge recent progress in negotiations but stress the need for more time, according to BBC's Europe Editor Katya Adler.

It's extremely hard to see how a new Brexit deal can still be agreed by this Thursday's EU summit, the BBC report says.

"We felt last week that things would now move very quickly," one northern European diplomat told Adler. "Now we realize we're still pretty far apart."

The British Pound may pick up a strong bid if an emergency summit is announced as that would increase the odds of Britain leaving the EU on Oct. 31 with a deal.