EU leaders to embark on trade talks after ratification and effective implementation of Brexit

The European Union (EU) leaders discussed Brexit following the UK election and agreed to embark on trade talks after ratification and effective implementation of the divorce deal, Reuters reported on Friday, citing diplomatic sources.

Markets don't seem to be reacting to these remarks. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair, which gained more than 200 pips following British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's landslide victory, continues to consolidate its rally and was last seen trading at 1.3390, up 1.7% on the day.