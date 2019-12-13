EU Council President Michel: We are ready and will negotiate close cooperation with the UK

Reuters reports fresh comments from European Council president, Charles Michel, with the key headlines noted below.
We are ready and will negotiate close cooperation with the UK.
It is very important that we guarantee the level playing field.
We will negotiate closely with the UK.
Hopes for a 'loyal' negotiation.
Despite the growing Brexit optimism induced by the huge Conservatives victory in the UK election, the GBP/USD pair trades near session lows of 1.3415, down 1 big figure from 19-month tops of 1.3515 reached in early Asia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, around 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair extends its corrective slide from 19-month highs of 1.3515 and tests the 1.34 handle despite the renewed Brexit optimism, as a Conservatives victory was heavily priced-in by the markets.
EUR/USD off 4-month highs, still firmer above 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair retreats from four-month highs of 1.1200 reached overnight but remains strongly above 1.1150 as the greenback continues to nurse losses across its main peers, fuelled by a massive GBP rally on PM Johnson's win.
Forex Today: Big Johnson win sparks Brexit optimism, eyes on US-China trade deal
PM Johnson’s Conservatives crushed Labour party by a landslide majority, with over 350 seats officially secured. GBP/USD consolidates the upsurge above 1.3450, having reached 19-month highs at 1.3515 after exit polls clearly suggested a Tory win.
Gold climbs to session tops, around $1470 region
Renewed US-China trade optimism weighed heavily on gold’s safe-haven status on Thursday. The UK election results further boosted the global risk sentiment and added to the selling bias. Some renewed USD weakness extended some support.
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, around 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair extends its corrective slide from 19-month highs of 1.3515 and tests the 1.34 handle despite the renewed Brexit optimism, as a Conservatives victory was heavily priced-in by the markets.