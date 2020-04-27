EU Commission to temporarily ease rules on leverage ratio calculation to help banks – Reuters

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reports that the European Commission is likely to temporarily ease rules on leverage ratio calculation to help banks lend more in a pandemic.

The sources added that the Commission will propose allowing banks to opt into relief from bad loan provisioning rule.

Market reaction

The above headlines had little impact on the shared currency, as EUR/USD sits at a three-day high of 1.0860. All eyes remain on the Fed and ECB monetary policy decisions for further trading impetus.