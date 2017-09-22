Emerging markets to experience a robust pick-up in activity - Deutsche Bank

Emerging markets to experience a robust pick-up in activity - Deutsche BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Deutsche Bank expect emerging markets to experience a robust pick-up in activity until end-2018.
Key Quotes
“The revival in EM growth has been led by improving exports, an upswing in the credit cycle, accommodative DM monetary policy and easy fiscal and monetary policy within EM.”
“EM macro momentum remains upbeat for the next quarter, with EMEA and LatAm growth likely to improve. A slight slowdown in momentum is evident in Asia, led by China and India.”
“However, we see downside risks to growth, with the impetus from fiscal and monetary policy likely to fade while global trade growth may settle at lower levels. Against this backdrop, the next push in EM growth could come from structural reforms.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.