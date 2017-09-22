Emerging markets to experience a robust pick-up in activity - Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Deutsche Bank expect emerging markets to experience a robust pick-up in activity until end-2018.

Key Quotes

“The revival in EM growth has been led by improving exports, an upswing in the credit cycle, accommodative DM monetary policy and easy fiscal and monetary policy within EM.”

“EM macro momentum remains upbeat for the next quarter, with EMEA and LatAm growth likely to improve. A slight slowdown in momentum is evident in Asia, led by China and India.”

“However, we see downside risks to growth, with the impetus from fiscal and monetary policy likely to fade while global trade growth may settle at lower levels. Against this backdrop, the next push in EM growth could come from structural reforms.”