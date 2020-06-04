Emerging-market currency recovery to stay intact this year – Reuters poll

30 of 52 currency strategists, around 60%, polled by Reuters expect the emerging-market currencies' recovery to stay intact in the remainder of the year.

"As long as there is no bad news, EM can grind higher. But how long can this last in the face of a bleak structural outlook? By the summer, an escalation in geopolitical tensions into the US elections is likely to reassert the weak backdrop," David Hauner, head of emerging markets strategy at BofA, told Reuters. "Sadly, COVID-19 is far from under control in many of the big EMs. Nevertheless, depressed sentiment creates a low bar for positive surprises as economies emerge from the lockdown."

"The Turkish lira, South African rand, Russian rouble, Brazilian real and the Indian rupee have recovered over 7%, 12%, 17%, 15% and about 2%, respectively, against the dollar from this year's intraday lows," Reuters further noted in its report.