Stock Market Elliott Wave SP500 - NASDAQ 100 - RUSSELL 2000 - DAX 40 - FTSE 100 - ASX 200 - DJI - NIKKEI N225
Summary: Short term tops, waves four and five, reduce positions sizing on any new trades and keep them very short term. That said, the trend stracture remains bullish with impulse wave higher and corrective patterns lower.
SP 500: Wave v of (iii) of v) of 3
Nasdaq 100: Wave v of (iii) of v) of 3
Russell 2000: A move to 1960 - 1965 then correct lower.
Dow Jone IND (DJI) XLI ETF
DAX 40: Wave (iv) of i)
FTSE 100: Wave (iv) of i)
ASX 200: Wave (iv) of i)
NIKKEI N225 Wave iv)
Video Chapters
00:00 SP 500 (SPX) (SPY ETF)
06:30 NASDAQ (NDX)
09:52 Russell 2000 (RUT)
11:13 Dow Jones IND (DJI) XLI ETF
13:12 DAX 40 (DAX)
13:45 FTSE 100 UKX (UK100)
15:10 ASX 200 (XJO)
16:54 Nikkei N225
19:01 End
Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817
Source: tradinglounge com Access Trial
