EIA: US commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 6.5 mln barrels

EIA: US commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 6.5 mln barrelsBy Eren Sengezer
Key highlights from the EIA's report's summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending August 4, 2017:
- U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 17.6 million barrels per day during the week ending August 4, 2017, 166,000 barrels per day more than the previous week’s average
- Refineries operated at 96.3% of their operable capacity last week
- U.S. crude oil imports averaged about 7.8 million barrels per day last week, down by 491,000 barrels per day from the previous week
- U.S. commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 6.5 million barrels from the previous week
- Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged over 21.2 million barrels per day, up by 2.3% from the same period last year
