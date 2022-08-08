Given the war in Ukraine, does it make sense to talk of a war economy in the European Union? In the opinion of analysts at Natixis, the economic tensions caused by the war in Ukraine are quite similar to what would have been caused, without the war in Ukraine, by the normalisation of Europe’s defence effort and by the energy transition.
Economic tensions in the EU would have occurred without the war in Ukraine
“The European Union is experiencing economic tensions (reduction in the use of fossil fuels, need for increased defence spending) due to the war in Ukraine. But similar tensions would have occurred: To align defence spending with other countries; To invest sufficiently in the energy transition; To maintain the purchasing power of low-income households due to the rise in prices caused by the transition.”
“The war in Ukraine is requiring Europe to make adjustments (increased defence spending, huge energy transition investments, rise in the relative price of energy) that would have happened anyway.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground near 1.0200 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0200 after the Eurozone Sentix data improved slightly in August. The US dollar pares strong NFP-inspired gains amid risk-on flows. Moody’s cut Italy’s credit rating amid political jitters. US-China tensions over Taiwan loom.
GBP/USD clings to gains below 1.2100 amid USD retreat
GBP/USD is holding onto the recovery gains below 1.2100, supported by a weaker US dollar amid a positive shift in risk sentiment. Bumper US NFP data ramped up aggressive Fed tightening expectations. UK political woes and a dovish BOE rate hike could cap the pound's upside.
Gold needs to crack $1,763 to extend the downside
Gold price nurses losses after impressive US NFP-inspired sell-off. US dollar eases in tandem with the Treasury yields amid a better mood. XAU/USD looks south towards $1,750, as 75 bps Sept Fed rate hike bets rise.
Top 3 Cryptos Price Prediction: Faux strength or resurgence of bullish momentum?
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of buying pressure as the eastern markets open fresh to a new week. This development could turn sour if BTC fails to overcome a significant hurdle.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!