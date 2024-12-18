ECB’s Wunsch: Four more rate cuts is a meaningful scenario that I feel relatively comfortable with

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Pierre Wunsch said on Wednesday that “four more rate cuts is a meaningful scenario that I feel relatively comfortable with.”
Additional quotes
Impact of tariffs depends on reaction in the exchange rate.
A larger euro depreciation would cushion the impact of tariffs on growth.
But it would make a larger impact on inflation.
If Euro touches parity against the dollar, we wouldn't lose as much in terms of competitiveness.
I guess we'll land with rates somewhere around 2%.
Four more rate cuts is a meaningful scenario that I feel relatively comfortable with.
There is no appetite to change inflation target.
Market reaction
As of writing, EUR/USD is defending bets at around 1.0500, awaiting the Fed decision for a fresh direction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends gains near 1.0500 ahead of Fed rate call
EUR/USD defends minor bids near 1.0500 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair's further upside remains capped as traders stay cautious and refraining from placing fresh bets ahead of the Federal Reserve poicy announcements.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2700 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2700 in Eurpean trading on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI inflation rose to 2.6% in November from 2.3%, as expected. Investors gear up for the Fed's monetary policy announcements.
Gold price extends the range play as traders keenly await Fed rate decision
Gold price remains depressed through the first half of the European session on Wednesday, albeit it lacks follow-through selling and so far, has held above a one-week low touched the previous day.
Altcoins Cardano and Avalanche poised for double-digit correction
Cardano (ADA) and Avalanche (AVAX) prices continue to trade down on Wednesday after correcting more than 7% and 8%, respectively, so far this week. The technical outlook and on-chain metrics for both altcoins suggest the continuation of the pullback.
DJIA ends Tuesday in the red, sheds roughly 270 points
The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed another 360 points at its lowest on Tuesday as losses accumulate in the key index and begin to gather speed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also closed in the red.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.