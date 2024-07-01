ECB's Wunsch: ECB would need more convincing to cut more than twice in 2024

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch noted late on Monday that it would take a notable turn in economic data to convince the ECB to deliver more than two more rate trims in 2024.
Key highlights
We would need convincing to cut more than twice this year.
The Transmission Protection Instrument is to be used if the situation is unwarranted or disorderly.
The ECB won't solve fiscal problems with the use of TPI.
A July cut is an option in theory, in practice we must be cautious.
Market pricing on the ECB rate path looks reasonable.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further consolidation on the table
AUD/USD started the week on the back foot despite the better tone in the risk-linked galaxy and marginal gains in the US Dollar, all ahead of the publication of the key RBA Minutes early on July 2.
EUR/USD faces strong resistance near 1.0800
EUR/USD extended its uptrend and hit new three-week highs in the proximity of the key 200-day SMA, although the move fizzled out afterwards in response to the late bounce in the Greenback.
Gold struggles to gather bullish momentum, trades below $2,330
Gold finds it difficult to gather bullish momentum on Monday and trades below $2,330 in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day above 4.4%, causing XAU/USD's stay on the back foot.
Render price set for 34% rally after breaking above $7.86 resistance level
Render (RNDR) price retested the weekly support level at $7.01, rebounding 9.5% last week. It currently stands at $7.66, with a slight decrease of 0.36% on Monday. On-chain data indicates a capitulation event for RNDR on June 28, accompanied by a decrease in supply on exchanges, suggesting potential for a rally in the coming days.
June ISM: Activity still soft, but prices cooling
Manufacturing activity remained in contraction territory in June, but in a sign of moderating inflation pressure, the prices paid component fell 4.9 points. New orders rose more than any other component but remains in contraction.