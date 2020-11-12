ECB's Villeroy: Will recalibrate our monetary measures in December

The European Central Bank (ECB) needs to do more to support the European economy, ECB Governing Council member François Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

"We must maintain favourable and predictable financing conditions," Villeroy added and reiterated that they will recalibrate their monetary measures in December.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having an impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.22% on a daily basis at 1.1802.