ECB’s Villeroy: Risks are rising for the French economy

Reuters reports the latest comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head Villeroy de Galhau, as speaks on the local radio about the French economy.

French economy is holding up quite well. Risks are rising for the French economy. We are experiencing a European slowdown, not a recession. Low rates are here for a long time.

Meanwhile, EUR/USD keeps its range near 1.1070 region, as the shared currency ignores the above comments.