ECB's Villeroy: Middle East stress should not delay June rate cut

French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Sunday that tension in the Middle East is unlikely to drive up energy prices and should not affect the European Central Bank’s (ECB) plans to begin cutting interest rates in June, per Reuters.
Key quotes
"Barring surprises, there is no need to wait much longer.”
"It should be followed by further cuts, at a pragmatic pace,"
"At the moment, the conflict is not leading to a marked rise in oil prices. If this were ever the case, we would have to analyse monetary policy for whether this shock is temporary and limited, or whether it is transmitted—beyond commodities—to underlying inflation”.
Market reaction
These comments have little to no market reaction to the Euro. The EUR/USD pair is trading at 1.0659, adding 0.03% on the day.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains on the defensive below 0.6450, investors await Australian CPI data
AUD/USD remains on the defensive near 0.6420 during the early Asian session on Monday. The Federal Reserve media blackout went into effect at midnight Friday. Nonetheless, the US central bank has delivered hawkish messages in recent weeks and markets expect the first cut in September.
EUR/USD touches five-month low on growing expectations that ECB will ease before Fed
EUR/USD managed to counter a poor start of the week and reverse course despite the European currency slipping back to the 1.0600 key support against the US Dollar, or five-month lows.
Gold holds below $2,400 on Fed hawkish comments, eyes on geopolitical risks
Gold price attracts some sellers around $2,385 on Monday during the early Asian trading hours. The hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials have capped the precious metal’s upside. However, the escalating tensions in the Middle East might boost safe-haven assets like gold.
A breakout or significant price movement may be imminent for Ripple’s token
Ripple has been range-bound for a while, with token holders patiently holding as the ecosystem contended against the US Securities and Exchange Commission. As per a recent report, the payments token’s price has been stuck below $0.50, failing to breach key resistance levels.
Week ahead: US GDP and BoJ decision on top of this week’s agenda
US GDP, core PCE and PMIs the next tests for the Dollar. Investors await BoJ for guidance about next rate hike. EU and UK PMIs, as well as Australian CPIs also on tap. Earnings season heats up as tech giants report.