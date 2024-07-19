ECB’s Villeroy: Market expectations on rates seem rather reasonable

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France President, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, commented on the inflation and interest rate outlook on Friday.
Key quotes
Market expectations on rates seem rather reasonable.
Disinflation is happening as predicted.
Inflation will continue to decline a bit slower.
We are watching services inflation carefully.
Rate decisions will depend on data.
There is more uncertainty on growth than a few months ago.
Market reaction
EUR/USD was last seen trading at 1.0887, down 0.07% on the day.
