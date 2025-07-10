European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau spoke on Thursday about the French economy, saying that he expects the French Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to grow 0.6% this year.
Key quotes
Growth is slow, but positive in France.
I still expect French GDP to grow 0.6% this year.
Market reaction
At the time of press, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.15% on the day at 1.1740.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
EUR/USD rises to near 1.1750 due to uncertainty over Fed rates, tariff concerns
EUR/USD appreciates after registering mild losses in the previous session, trading around 1.1730 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar loses ground following the latest Federal Open Market Committee Meeting Minutes and developments on US tariffs.
Cardano bulls eye for a rally as Bitcoin hits new record highs
Cardano price stabilizes trading at around $0.62 on Thursday after breaking out of a falling wedge pattern the previous day. This bullish breakout comes as Bitcoin reaches new all-time highs, fueling a wave of optimism for ADA and the overall cryptocurrency market.
GBP/USD gathers strength above 1.3600 on softer US Dollar
The GBP/USD pair gains ground around 1.3605 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The Greenback softens against the Pound Sterling amid the prospects for more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year. Traders await the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims data later on Thursday.
Gold price trades with a positive bias above $3,300 but bullish conviction lacking
Gold price ticks higher for the second straight day amid a combination of supporting factors. Trade jitters act as a tailwind for the safe-haven XAU/USD pair on the back of a softer USD. Declining US bond yields and Fed rate cut bets further benefit the non-yielding yellow metal.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
