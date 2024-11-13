ECB’s Villeroy: Expect more rate cuts

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France President François Villeroy de Galhau shed light on the central bank’s policy move on Wednesday.
Additional comments
Expect inflation to remain moderate in France.
Expect the French unemployment rate to go up to around 8% before then going back down to 7%.
Regarding france's public finances, that 'we really need to treat the illness'.
Market reaction
EUR/USD is trading 0.15% lower on the day at 1.0606, as of writing.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays vulnerable near 1.0600 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD remains under pressure near 1.0600 in European trading on Wednesday. The pair faces headwinds from the recent US Dollar upsurge, Germany's political instability and a cautiou market mood, as traders look to US CPI data and Fedspeak for fresh directives.
GBP/USD trades with caution near 1.2750, awaits BoE Mann, US CPI
GBP/USD trades with caution near 1.2750 in the European session on Wednesday, holding its losing streak. Traders turn risk-averse and refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of BoE policymaker Mann's speech and US CPI data.
Gold price trims a part of modest recovery, focus remains on US CPI
Gold price (XAU/USD) trims a part of modest intraday recovery gains, albeit it manages to hold above the $2,600 mark heading into the European session on Wednesday. Traders now look forward to the crucial US consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus.
US CPI data preview: Inflation expected to rebound for first time in seven months
The US Consumer Price Index is set to rise 2.6% YoY in October, faster than September’s 2.4% increase. Annual core CPI inflation is expected to remain at 3.3% in October. The inflation data could significantly impact the market’s pricing of the Fed’s interest rate outlook and the US Dollar value.
Five fundamentals: Fallout from the US election, inflation, and a timely speech from Powell stand out Premium
What a week – the US election lived up to their hype, at least when it comes to market volatility. There is no time to rest, with politics, geopolitics, and economic data promising more volatility ahead.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.