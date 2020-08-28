ECB’s Villeroy: Essential to have an inflation target

Speaking in Paris late Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that a monetary policy review is essential for a credible and symmetrical goal for price growth.
Key quotes
“It is essential to have an inflation target.”
“I won’t say what form it will take for us, I won’t anticipate the result. But you can be reassured that a credible and symmetrical inflation objective will remain at the heart of our action.”
“Powell’s speech was important for long-term strategy.”
“The ECB is also in the midst of a strategy review that could change the way it defines its mandate of maintaining price stability. For years, it has undershot its goal of keeping inflation below, but close to, just below 2%.”
These comments come after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's offered for more inflation tolerance by adopting the average inflation targeting framework during his Jackson Hole address.
Market reaction
Despite the rally in the US Treasury yields, EUR/USD trades better bid but remains in familiar ranges above the 1.1800 level.
The spot is currently seen trading at 1.1833, up 0.10% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls head back towards 0.7300
AUD/USD is looking to extend its three-day winning streak despite the US bond yields rising in a greenback-positive manner. The spot is showing resilience, possibly tracking iron ore’s rally to 6-years highs on Thursday.
USD/JPY tracks Treasury yields higher, eyes on 107.00
USD/JPY extends the advance and hits a fresh 10-day high, as the bulls look to regain the 107 level amid a rally in Treasury yields and the upbeat market mood. Treasury yields jumped to multi-month highs after Fed Chair Powell adopted average inflation targeting.
Gold forming a bear flag on 15-minutes chart
Gold's 15-minute chart shows a bear flag pattern. The yellow metal’s recovery from the overnight low of $1,910 has taken the shape of an inverted or bearish flag pattern on the 15-min chart. Flags usually accelerate preceding trends.
Fed Updates Permissible Inflation: Markets find upbeat logic in the new policy
The Federal Reserve adopted a new inflation policy that that will permit price increases above the 2% target for extended periods if necessary to balance periods of weak performance. Equities, credit yields and the dollar rise as policy offers no immediate changes but a better outlook.
WTI sellers attack $43.00 amid receding fears of hurricane Laura, strong US dollar
WTI stays on the back for the second day despite the latest bounce off $42.94. Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana and left the Gulf of Mexico mostly safe. Baker Hughes rig counts, second-tier data from the US can offer short-term direction.