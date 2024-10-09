ECB’s Villeroy: A decrease in interest rates is very likely

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France President, François Villeroy de Galhau, commented on the central bank’s next policy move on Wednesday.
“A decrease in ECB rates is very likely due to weak economic growth,” he said.
Market reaction
EUR/USD is trading 0.07% lower on the day at 1.0971, as of writing.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.08%
|0.08%
|0.24%
|0.04%
|-0.04%
|0.67%
|0.13%
|EUR
|-0.08%
|-0.00%
|0.15%
|-0.07%
|-0.08%
|0.55%
|0.03%
|GBP
|-0.08%
|0.00%
|0.16%
|-0.03%
|-0.08%
|0.56%
|0.02%
|JPY
|-0.24%
|-0.15%
|-0.16%
|-0.19%
|-0.27%
|0.42%
|-0.16%
|CAD
|-0.04%
|0.07%
|0.03%
|0.19%
|-0.07%
|0.62%
|0.05%
|AUD
|0.04%
|0.08%
|0.08%
|0.27%
|0.07%
|0.66%
|0.10%
|NZD
|-0.67%
|-0.55%
|-0.56%
|-0.42%
|-0.62%
|-0.66%
|-0.56%
|CHF
|-0.13%
|-0.03%
|-0.02%
|0.16%
|-0.05%
|-0.10%
|0.56%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
