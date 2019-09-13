ECB’s Vasle: We expect low growth of economic activity to continue in the coming months

Further comments are out from the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Bostjan Vasle, as he says that “we expect low growth of economic activity to continue in the coming months”.

Ready to step up use of monetary policy tools, could introduce new ones if necessary.

New actions are aimed to allow interest rates to be determined in relation to inflation.

Not just looking to influence short-term rates but longer-term rates as well.

We could increase volumes and change conditions for bond purchases.