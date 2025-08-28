ECB's Rehn: Significant weakening of Dollar dominance unlikely

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Olli Rehn said on Thursday that he considers a raping and significant weakening of the US Dollar (USD) unlikely, per Reuters.
Key takeaways
"US President Donald Trump pressure on Fed's independence could have substantial global effects on financial markets and real economy."
"Euro Area inflation being at its 2% target is linked to the ECB's independent decision-making."
"Euro Area growth has proven more resilient than expected, while inflation is slowing to below 2% target."
"We at the ECB keep a close eye on the economy and stand ready to act if needed."
Market reaction
EUR/USD showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen trading marginally higher on the day at 1.1642.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
EUR/USD remains bid and near 1.1700
EUR/USD maintains its bullish bias as the NA session draws to a close on Thursday, coming close to the key barrier at 1.1700 the figure. The pair navigates three-day highs amid persistent weakness around the Greenback, as investors get ready for Friday’s US PCE readings.
GBP/USD recedes from tops, back near 1.3500
GBP/USD now surrenders part of its earlier gains toward weekly highs around 1.3530. The widespread selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar provides support to the risk-related market, enabling the British pound to sustain its weekly recovery for an additional day.
Gold edges higher, challenges $3,420
Gold’s upside impulse now picks up pace on Thursday, lifting the yellow metal to new five-week highs around the $3,420 mark per troy ounce. Indeed, the precious metal gathers extra steam bolstered by intense weakness in the Greenback, mixed US yields, and incresaing bets of a rate cut by the Fed in September.
DOGE and SHIB rebound as bullish sentiment creeps back in
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices are showing signs of resilience after a recent pullback, with both meme coins rebounding from key support levels. DOGE trades above $0.223 while SHIB steadies above $0.000011 at the time of writing on Thursday.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
