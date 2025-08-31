ECB’s Rehn: Inflation uncertainty calls for flexible policy

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Olli Rehn said that current uncertainty over inflation developments calls for “flexibility” in policymaking, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.
Key quotes
There are more downside risks to inflation stemming from a stronger euro, cheaper energy and easing of core inflation, together with the damage trade-policy has caused to the global economy.
Economic shocks in the euro area are now more complicated than before and there’s great uncertainty over inflation, which calls for flexibility in reacting to shifts in the economy.
Rate decisions are taken meeting by meeting, based on the latest available data.
Even as economic growth has held up and inflation stabilized, there’s no reason to be complacent in the euro area.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1690, up 0.04% on the day.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
