European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Olli Rehn said on Friday, “50 basis points (bps) hikes are likely in February and March.”
He added that there is “quite some way to go with rate hikes.”
Market reaction
EUR/USD is off the highs, trading around 1.0610 despite the hawkish comments from the ECB policymaker.
