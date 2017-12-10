ECB's Praet: Metrics of underlying price pressures remain weak

ECB's Praet: Metrics of underlying price pressures remain weakBy Eren Sengezer
The ECB's Chief Economist Peter Praet is crossing the wires, with key quotes (via LiveSquawk) found below:
- Measured inflation rates are exceedingly volatile.
- Metrics of underlying price pressures remain weak
- The state of monpol transmission can be expected to influence the monpol stance
- Baseline scenario for future inflation remains contingent on easy financing conditions, which, depends on the support of monpol
- Investment outlook is also positive, supported not only by a need to modernize the capital stock
