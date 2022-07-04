European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Madis Muller told Bloomberg that it would be appropriate for the ECB to hike its policy rate by 25 basis points in July.
"We should continue with a further hike of 50 basis points in September," Muller added and noted that the rate path was in line with most other ECB officials' views.
Market reaction
The EUR/USD pair edged slightly lower on these comments and was last seen trading at 1.0424, where it was down 0.05% on a daily basis.
