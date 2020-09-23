ECB’s Mersch: Not seeing a further deterioration on the front of prices and production

“Looking at new incoming information I think nothing is pointing to a further deterioration at least not on the front of prices and production,” said the European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Yves Mersch in a Bloomberg interview early Wednesday.

“I must say that since the last time we took action, the least one could say is that things in the economy have not gone for the worse,” Mersch added.

Market reaction

EUR/USD keeps its range near multi-week lows of 1.1675, as the euro remains uninspired by the above comments.