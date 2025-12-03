ECB’s Lane: Monetary policy should remains steady unless there is large deviation

European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member and Chief Economist Philip Lane said during the European trading session that monetary policy adjustments are required only if there is a large and persistent deviation in economic data.

Additional remarks

It would be counterproductive to seek to respond to near-term deviations that are solidly expected to be transitory.



A sufficiently large and persistent deviation from the target requires a monetary policy response, regardless of its origin.

Market reaction

The comments from ECB’s Lane appears to insignificant on the Euro’s (EUR) price. The EUR/USD pair has been trading firmly since the opening amid weakness in the US Dollar. At the press time, the EUR/USD pair trades 0.3% higher to near 1.1660.