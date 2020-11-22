ECB’s Lane: Lockdown measures will lead to drop in activity but impact to be less severe

Current lockdown measures will lead to a drop in activity but the impact will be less severe than in the spring, the European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane said in an interview with Les Echos, published early Monday.

Additional quotes

"We won’t terminate the program until certain conditions have been met.”

"First of all, the pandemic must no longer interrupt normal economic activity."

Market reaction

EUR/USD holds the lower ground into the weekly opening, currently trading at 1.1853, almost unchanged on the day.