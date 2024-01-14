ECB's Lane: Central bank nominates June 'key data' for rate cuts

The European Central Bank (ECB) chief economist Philip Lane said in an interview on Saturday that the central bank will have key data by June to decide on the first of a likely series of interest rate cuts, but going too fast may prove self-defeating, per Reuters.
Key quotes
"By our June meeting, we will have those important data"
"But let me emphasise, we do have other data that we will be looking at every week.”
"A false dawn, too rapid a recalibration, can be self-defeating.”
Market reaction
The EUR/USD pair is trading lower at 1.0947, down 0.04% on the day.
