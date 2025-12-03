ECB’s Lagarde: Underlying inflation remains consistent
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said that growth in economic activity should benefit from increased household spending and a resilient labor market, testifying before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament, in Brussels on Wednesday.
Key takeaways
Growth in economic activity should benefit from increased household spending and a resilient and more inclusive labour market.
Indicators of underlying inflation remain consistent with our 2% medium-term target.
We expect inflation to stay around our 2% target in the coming months.
To respond flexibly to new challenges as they arise and will consider, as needed, new policy instruments in the pursuit of its price stability objective.”
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.