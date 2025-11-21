ECB’s Lagarde: Remains open to adjusting monetary policy if inflation deviates

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said at 35th European Banking Congress event in Frankfurt on Friday that the central bank will remain vigilant to inflation risks and will adjust interest rates, if needed, to keep inflation at 2% target.

We will continue to adjust our policy as needed to ensure that inflation remains at our target.

Internal barriers in services and goods markets are equivalent to tariffs of around 100% and 65% respectively.

European inaction on reform would be irresponsible.

ECB is playing its part by delivering price stability.

ECB cuts are increasingly supporting financing conditions.

Market reaction

EUR/USD trades 0.17% higher around 1.1550 during the European trading session on Friday.