ECB’s Lagarde: Euro area growth remains weak due to global factors

The European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, testifying before the European Parliament this Monday, said that the region’s economic growth remains weak and this weakness has been mainly due to global factors.
Additional quotes:
The world economic outlook remains sluggish and uncertain.
Consumption has held up fairly well.
I can assure you that the EC is ambitious to do and to play its part in accordance with its mandate.
EUR/USD advances past 1.1030 on broad dollar’s weakness
The EUR/USD pair is trading a few pips above last week’s high as the greenback suffers from renewed trade tensions after US President Trump announced new tariffs on imports coming from Brazil and Argentina. US November manufacturing output coming next.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.29 amid narrowing gaps in polls
GBP/UDS is trading above 1.29 after weekend polls showed a narrower gap between Conservatives and Labour. Markit's final Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.9 points.
Bitcoin launch platform between $6,250 and $5,500
It is very likely that the beginning of the next decade will be defined in the last days of the current one. Top cryptos show technical indicators turning upwards despite prevailing weakness.
Gold drops to session low, reverses Friday's positive move
Gold extended its steady intraday decline through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1455 region.