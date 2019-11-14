ECB's Knot: Financial conditions not currently an impediment to growth

While speaking at a conference in Frankfurt on Thursday, Dutch Central Bank chief and European Central Bank Governing Council Klaas Knot argued that financial conditions are not currently an impediment to growth or to a rise in inflation in the eurozone.

"Policymakers should act with more caution in using unconventional tools subject to more uncertainty, act more forcefully with conventional instruments," Knot added.

The EUR/USD pair edged higher in the last minutes and turned flat on the day at 1.1005.