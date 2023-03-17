ECB's Kazimir: We are not at the finish line

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Friday that “I don't think we are at the finish line.”
Additional comments
“Need to continue with rate hikes.”
“But no need to speculate about the May decision.”
“Core inflation is sticky and upside risks to inflation are dominating.”
Market reaction
The Euro fails to benefit from the hawkish commentary from the ECB policymakers, having stalled its advance at 1.0670. At the time of writing, the pair is trading at 1.0657, still 0.51% higher on the day.
