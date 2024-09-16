ECB's Kazaks: Interest rates to be cut further but not too quickly

European Central Bank Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said on Monday that the central bank will ease monetary policy further, though it shouldn’t do so too hastily due to lingering inflation risks, per Bloomberg.
Key quotes
We have at the ECB Governing Council already lowered rates two times this year, and this is not the final destination.
These rates will continue to go down.
If we look at what financial markets expect — and I don’t have any serious reason not to agree with them — then by the middle of next year, rates are expected at 2.5%.
Market reaction
At the time of press, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.07% on the day to trade at 1.1125.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
AUD/USD consolidates around mid-0.6700s amid cautious mood ahead of FOMC meeting
AUD/USD consolidates the overnight strong gains and oscillates around mid-0.6700s, as traders move to the sidelines ahead of a two-day FOMC meeting starting this Tuesday. Heading into the central bank event risk, the USD languishes near the 2024 low amid bets for an oversized rate cut by the Fed.
USD/JPY remains on the defensive below 141.00 as bets firm on jumbo Fed rate cut
The USD/JPY pair recovers some lost ground near 140.80, snapping the five-day losing streak during the early Asian session on Tuesday. However, the upside of the pair might be limited amid the growing expectation that the US Federal Reserve will start its easing cycle at the September meeting.
Gold price stands tall near all-time peak, focus remains on FOMC policy update
Gold price holds steady near the record high ahead of the crucial FOMC policy meeting. In the meantime, rising bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed keep the USD bulls on the defensive near the YTD low. The US political uncertainty ahead of the November election and geopolitical tensions also offer support to the XAU/USD.
MicroStrategy plans to buy additional Bitcoin following $700 million convertible notes sale
MicroStrategy plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings after announcing a $700 million convertible senior notes offering on Monday. The announcement follows its $1.11 billion Bitcoin purchase.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Fed overtowers pivotal week for Gold, stocks and the US Dollar Premium
The Fed's first rate cut stands out as economic uncertainty mounts. US Retail Sales and Jobless Claims are of high interest. Rate decisions by central banks in the UK and Japan are also pivotal.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.