ECB's Escriva: Downside risks are outweighing upside risks

European Central Bank Governing Council member Jose Luis Escriva said late Monday that risks to Eurozone economic forecasts are more to the downside than the upside, per Bloomberg.
Key quotes
The more disruptive scenarios aren’t materializing.
That doesn’t mean they couldn’t take us by surprise. We need to be readier than ever to revise our forecasts, therefore the relevant caution.
Growth risks are more downside than upside.
There are some upside risks, like fiscal policy, as long as it might last, and others.
But downside risks are more obvious than the upside risks.
If we take an uncertainty global index to put a number to uncertainty, then we’re at the highest level since records started.
Higher than Covid, of course than the war in Ukraine, higher occasionally than 9/11, higher than the very intense Lehman Brothers episode during the Great Financial Crisis.
Market reaction
At the time of press, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.27% on the day at 1.0801.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains below 0.6300 amid modest USD strength
AUD/USD oscillates below the 0.6300 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday. The USD sticks to its recovery gains recorded over the past week and stands near a two-week top, capping the pair. However, the risk-on impulse, bolstered by reports of less disruptive US trade tariffs and optimism over China's stimulus, acts as a tailwind for the Aussie.
EUR/USD tests further downside as European business sentiment backslides
EUR/USD roiled on Monday, testing below the 1.0800 handle as market sentiment continues to grapple with mixed economic data and still-cooking tariff concerns.
Gold nears $3,000 amid tariffs’ optimism
The intense march north in the Greenback, in combination with the marked rebound in US yields across the curve are prompting Gold prices to recede to the proximity of the critical $3,000 mark per troy ounce.
Crypto Today: Trump’s tariff updates sparks Bitcoin rally, as AVAX, SOL, Chainlink lead altcoin gains
The US Fed decision to maintain rates unchanged last week ignited risk-on appetite across global risk assets markets. This saw demand for the US weaken 4% from its January peaks, according to Bloomberg.
Seven Fundamentals for the Week: Tariff news, fresh surveys, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge are eyed Premium
Reports and rumors ahead of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs announcement next week will continue moving markets. Business and consumer surveys will try to gauge where the US economy is heading. Core PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is eyed late in the week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.