ECB's Draghi: a window of opportunity for economic reforms

ECB's Draghi: a window of opportunity for economic reformsBy Haresh Menghani
Here are the key quotes from the ECB President Mario Draghi’s introductory speech on “Structural reforms in the euro area” at the ECB conference, in Frankfurt:
• With monetary policy being accommodative, we now have a window of opportunity to take structural reforms
• ECB research finds no convincing evidence that high interest rates lead to more reforms
