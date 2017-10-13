ECB's Constancio: Recovery in euro area is now broader and more consolidated

ECB's Constancio: Recovery in euro area is now broader and more consolidatedBy Eren Sengezer
Key highlights from the presentation by Vítor Constâncio, Vice-President of the ECB:
- The ongoing cyclical recovery in the euro area is now broader and more consolidated.
- The strong worldwide reflationary phase that seemed likely at the beginning of the year has not materialised. Therefore, normalising inflation and unemployment to acceptable levels continues to be quite difficult.
- The euro area peripheral countries have completed a notable adjustment phase.
- The euro area is thus better prepared to resist financial market shocks.
- Resuming real economic convergence among member countries is vital for the euro area.
- This is the next fundamental challenge and it will require more structural and institutional reforms both at national and European levels.
