ECB’s Cipollone: Rate cuts are coherent with declining inflation picture

European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Piero Cipollone said on Thursday, “rate cuts are coherent with declining inflation picture.”
Additional quotes
Inflation is almost reaching the target.
Economic fundamentals not significantly different from December projections.
No recession seen, soft landing is still the main scenario.
US tariffs on China could force Beijing to dump goods on Europe.
That could weigh on growth, inflation.
Market reaction
EUR/USD was last seen trading at 1.0386, down 0.15% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD steadies around 1.2500, downside risks appear due to dovish mood surrounding BoE
GBP/USD halts its three-day winning streak, trading around 1.2490 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The Pound Sterling could face downward pressure amid expectations that the Bank of England will resume its policy-easing cycle, likely lowering interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.5% later in the day.
EUR/USD holds losses below 1.0400 ahead of Eurozone Retail Sales data
EUR/USD depreciates after two days of gains, trading around 1.0390 during the Asian session on Thursday. Traders await Eurozone Retail Sales data scheduled to be released later in the day.
Gold bulls take a breather amid overbought conditions, modest USD uptick
Gold price holds steady just below the record high touched on Wednesday. US-China trade war anxiety boosts demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD pair. Fed rate cut bets and falling US bond yields also underpin the precious metal.
Bitcoin could reach $500,000 says Standard Chartered; key factors that could fuel a potential rally
Bitcoin remained below $100,000 on Thursday as the broader crypto market continues to face downside risk from a potential global trade war. However, Geoffrey Kendrick, Standard Chartered's head of digital asset research, predicted that Bitcoin could climb to $500,000 before 2028.
Takeaways of Trump 2.0 two weeks in
In this report, we examine a few of the key takeaways from President Trump's first few weeks in office, including why the European Union could be Trump's next tariff target and why Trump has less leverage over China this time than during the first trade war.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.