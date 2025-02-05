ECB's Centeno: May need to go below neutral to sustain inflation

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Board Member Mario Centeno noted that deflationary pressures within the European economy are becoming a concern for policymakers. Dropping interest rates below neutral in order to stimulate the economy may be necessary, according to Centeno.
Key highlights
Undershooting 2% inflation is a risk if investment doesn't pick up.
We may need to go below neutral rate to sustain inflation at 2%.
Pretty clear, we need to keep downward trajectory of interest rates.
I'm ok with gradual rate cuts of 25 bps.
Europe must be united in face of potential tariffs; I see negotiations ahead.
