ECB won't hike rates before QE ends - Reuters Poll

According to Reuters poll of euro money market traders, released on Monday, the European Central Bank (ECB) won't raise interest rates before winding up its asset purchase program.

The poll followed Friday's news report that the European Central Bank (ECB) had discussed whether it could raise interest rates before ending its monthly QE program, scheduled to run at least through the end of this year.

According to sources, as quoted by the Reuters report, some central bank policymakers raised the possibility at the meeting of raising interest rates before bond purchases end but did not receive broad support.

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair remained confined within a narrow trading range around 100-day SMA support near 1.0670 region.