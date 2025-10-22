TRENDING:
ECB sets to leave Deposit Rate unchanged at 2% on October 30 - Reuters poll

Sagar Dua

According to a Reuters’ poll, the European Central Bank (ECB) is widely anticipated to hold its Deposit Facility Rate steady at 2% in its monetray policy announcement on October 30.

Additional remarks

All 88 economists have anticipated that the ECB will hold interest rates unchanged.

ECB to leave deposit rate at 2.00% through 2026, say 45 of 79 economists.

Eurozone economy to grow 1.2%, 1.1% and 1.4% in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

Market reaction

EUR/USD trades 0.12% lower to near 1.1585 at the press time. The major currency pair extends its losing streak for the fourth trading day on Wednesday.

ECB FAQs

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

