ECB sets to leave Deposit Rate unchanged at 2% on October 30 - Reuters poll

According to a Reuters’ poll, the European Central Bank (ECB) is widely anticipated to hold its Deposit Facility Rate steady at 2% in its monetray policy announcement on October 30.

Additional remarks

All 88 economists have anticipated that the ECB will hold interest rates unchanged.

ECB to leave deposit rate at 2.00% through 2026, say 45 of 79 economists.

Eurozone economy to grow 1.2%, 1.1% and 1.4% in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

Market reaction

EUR/USD trades 0.12% lower to near 1.1585 at the press time. The major currency pair extends its losing streak for the fourth trading day on Wednesday.