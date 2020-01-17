In view of analysts at Danske Bank, the ECB meeting next week is set to focus on the strategic review and not on new policy messages.

Key Quotes

“Media reported that ECB governing council members received documents concerning the strategic review, which will officially be launched next week.”

“We expect the ECB to confirm its easing bias and acknowledge its downside risk assessment, but also note the fading downside risks. We do not expect big market movements on the meeting.”